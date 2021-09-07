WATCH: K3, world’s longest zip line, set to draw thrill seekers to Western Cape

Cape Town –The Jebel Jais Flight in the United Arab Emirates has been the world’s longest zip line up to now, allowing thrill-seekers to travel at speeds of up to over 100km/h along a 2.8km cable weighing more than six tons.

In the picturesque Overberg mountains on the outskirts of Caledon, however, extreme thrill seekers will be able to travel at over 100km/h on a zip line exceeding more than 3km in length – at an estimated 500 metres from the ground at its highest point – this summer as part of phase one of the project. Situated 112km from Cape Town next to the N2, the K3 zip line is earmarked to become the world’s longest, with a record-breaking 5km planned.