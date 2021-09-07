WATCH: K3, world’s longest zip line, set to draw thrill seekers to Western Cape
Cape Town –The Jebel Jais Flight in the United Arab Emirates has been the world’s longest zip line up to now, allowing thrill-seekers to travel at speeds of up to over 100km/h along a 2.8km cable weighing more than six tons.
In the picturesque Overberg mountains on the outskirts of Caledon, however, extreme thrill seekers will be able to travel at over 100km/h on a zip line exceeding more than 3km in length – at an estimated 500 metres from the ground at its highest point – this summer as part of phase one of the project. Situated 112km from Cape Town next to the N2, the K3 zip line is earmarked to become the world’s longest, with a record-breaking 5km planned.
“This is a joint venture between SA Forest Adventures and Mossel Bay Zipline. We believe that the zip line will be more than just a top attraction, and a phenomenal amount of planning has gone into the project since conceptual inception and approval in 2018,’’ said managing director Clinton Lerm.
’’We are spear-heading marketing the country as a premiere adventure destination, with another project of international standards within our brand. We believe firmly in our country’s ability to be a leader in the adventure industry, which is why we invest substantially in these projects.
“We still firmly believe in the capacity of South Africa as a top tourism destination and a world player with other adventure destinations such as New Zealand and Canada.
’’K3 will bring much-needed financial investment into Caledon and the Overberg. As with all our other adventure projects, we intend to provide training and employment opportunities to the local communities.’’
