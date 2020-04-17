WATCH - Leandie du Randt: Focus on what you can be grateful for

Cape Town – Actress and producer Leandie du Randt best known for her roles in Hunting Emma, Thys & Trix and Mooirivier has a message for South Africans during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Use this time positively! Write that book you’ve always wanted to, spend time with your loved ones and kick the bad habits and focus on what you do have to be grateful for. Help the rest of the country and world by staying home, and I want to send all my love and blessings to healthcare professionals and thank them for what they are doing. Stay at home, enjoy it, free holiday! My heart goes out to everyone that is going through a tough time – just focus on what you can be grateful for.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

