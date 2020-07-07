WATCH: Man bust for shooting boy, 11

WARNING: Videos contain graphic content which may upset sensitive readers.

An 11-year-old boy from Manenberg is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the groin during an argument on Sunday. An 11-year-old boy from Manenberg is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the groin during an argument on Sunday. A shocking video of the incident shows a 33-year-old gunman firing recklessly into a crowd of people shortly after 1pm and hitting the little boy, who is seen lying on the ground crying as blood flows into the street. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gunman firing recklessly into a crowd. Video supplied The traumatised mother of little Nazier Louw says she watched in horror as her son screamed in pain after being struck with a bullet while playing outside. Residents say there was an argument in the street which resulted in a brawl between a group of men, before one of the men took out a gun and started shooting. Acting Manenberg station commander, Colonel Papama Rolobile, says it is alleged that two opposing gangs were throwing stones at each other on the corner of Manenberg Avenue and Vistula Road.

Rolobile says the man, who had a legal firearm, claimed that he was randomly attacked and stabbed in his finger.

“He pulled out his firearm and fired several random shots which hit the 11-year-old boy.”

When the gunman went to the police station to report the incident, cops arrested and charged him for attempted murder after witnesses came forward with video evidence of the incident.

“This was not deemed a warning shot because no imminent threat or danger was found to be directed at him,” Rolobile explains.

Neighbour Gadija Snyman, 58, says after the man fired the first shots, she begged him to stop shooting, but he refused and that is when Nazier was hit.

“He just started shooting and I asked him if he is b**** because there are children in the street. I begged him to stop, but he refused,” she says.

“I ran to get the children inside and then he shot again and Nazier was hit.”

Mom, Maruchelle, 32, says neighbours rushed the bleeding Grade 4 learner from Rio Grande Primary School to Heideveld Emergency Centre.

“They transferred him to Red Cross Hospital and the doctor told me the bullet is in his groin.

“He went for surgery, but we don’t know what organs are affected.

“I am very worried, my child was in a lot of pain. It was very scary for me and I don’t understand why that man just started shooting like that.”

The gunman is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court today.

