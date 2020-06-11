WATCH: Man skiing next to Cape beach, snow at Matroosberg nature reserve

Cape Town – The intense cold front in the Western Cape has seen snow fall at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve, 35km outside Ceres and a two-hour drive from Cape Town.

And although surfing or skiing is still not permitted under lockdown level 3, a Cape Town man has made the most of the wet weather by doing just that through water puddles on a road next to a beach.

Carol de Klerk uploaded the video, captioned "Where there's a will there's a way", on the Melkbosstranders Facebook page yesterday.

According to the SA Weather Service, the icy weather, heavy rain and strong winds being experienced in the Western Cape are expected to last until Thursday.

Torrential rain, which persisted overnight, flooded several roads across the metro yesterday, such as along Jakkalsvlei Avenue in Bonteheuwel and Fish Hoek Main Road, some of which had to be closed to traffic.