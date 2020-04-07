WATCH - Maurice Carpede: This virus is serious and we need to take it seriously

Cape Town – Actor and radio presenter Maurice Carpede has a message for South Africans on Day 12 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“These next couple of weeks are absolutely crucial if we are to successfully flatten the curve and stop the spread of this coronavirus. It can be done, we can stop the spread of the coronavirus, we just need to do it together because together we are stronger. Let’s not for one minute think that we are bigger than this virus, because if we do that it is going to kick us very hard in the you know where. This virus is serious and we need to take it seriously.

"The best way to stop the spread and flatten the curve is to stay at home, that's it, stay home, stay safe and wash your hands with soap and water. We can do this South Africa, we can do this, and we are going to do it, we are going to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus, but we need to do it together. Stay home, stay safe.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.