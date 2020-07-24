WATCH: Mayor slams ’aggressive conduct of police’ against hospitality sector protesters at Parliament

Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato is appalled at video footage showing the aggressive conduct of the police outside Parliament today. He accused them of using “heavy-handed tactics against peaceful hospitality industry protesters“ this morning, which were held under the slogans #JobsSaveLives and #ServeUsPlease. Plato also said in a statement the hospitality industry “should be supported by national government, not shut down by the police”. The protesters were reportedly standing outside Parliament while adhering to physical distancing and holding placards. They then began to form a human chain separated by a 1.5m-long ribbon, at which point the police informed them it was not within their rights to protest. The protesters were given two minutes to disperse and the police then proceeded to use water guns and set off stun grenades.

“It is unacceptable that a peaceful protest by business owners and employees fearing for the loss of their livelihoods is met with water cannons and stun grenades.

“Reported claims from the SAPS members on the scene that ‘protests are not allowed under lockdown’ does not hold water as several protests have been allowed outside Parliament during lockdown without the use of such intimidation tactics.

“The hospitality and tourism sectors are vital to Cape Town’s economy, but because of the national government regulations, they are facing complete financial ruin,“ Plato said.

“Hundreds of thousands of jobs are in jeopardy, putting further strain on government resources and limiting efforts to grow our economy.

“In Cape Town and the Western Cape, we have done our part to prepare for the coronavirus in line with the original purpose of the lockdown.

“National government cannot continue with regulations that destroy industries that have taken adequate measures at considerable cost to ensure they can open safely.

“I call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to give urgent attention to the legitimate concerns of our hospitality and tourism sectors. Various sensible proposals have been made by the representative bodies for these industries, and national government can no longer ignore their plight.

“Jobs save lives Mr President, you have a duty to respond to the cries of the hospitality sector and its many thousands of employees.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called out the apparent hypocrisy of SAPS’ heavy-handed response in the CBD, saying: “It is absurd that SAPS and the SANDF are not able to fully mobilise enough resources to respond adequately to violent protests in areas which are experiencing looting, public violence, land invasions, destruction of property and barricading of roads; and yet they are able to mobilise water cannons and stun grenades at the drop of a hat to disperse peaceful protests.

“I have raised this matter with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata. It is essential that SAPS’ Public Order Policing’s protocol be urgently reviewed to ensure that their response is adequate and proportional to the threat experienced.”

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said: “Our tourism and hospitality industry is hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the current restrictions are having a major impact on these businesses who are facing severe job losses and closure.

”We have repeatedly called for the opening of these businesses where they are able to do so safely and responsibly through engagements with the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

“Instead of a constructive and common-sense response, the tourism and hospitality sector has been subject to flip-flopping, uncertainty and today an unnecessary use of violence in response to a peaceful protest.

”This is completely unjustifiable considering the lengths that the industry has gone to in order to put in place the necessary safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. These businesses can open safely and they should be allowed to do so.”

