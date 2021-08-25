WATCH: Melvin Volkwyn found guilty of killing baby Orderick Lucas

Acting Justice N B Nyati found Volkwyn to have had an “unhealthy obsession” with Orderick.

Melvin Volkwyn has been found guilty of the murder or toddler Orderick Lucas.

Judge Nyati said she was satisfied Volkwyn was the last to be seen with the child and that he “killed baby Orderick. I therefore find you guilty of murder”.

Upon hearing the guilty verdict, Volkwyn broke down in the dock, shaking his head in disbelief at the judge’s verdict.

Volkwyn, a hairstylist, had maintained his innocence, saying he had handed Orderick over to his mother the morning after she was assaulted and sought medical attention. He, however, admitted to making a “wrong decision” by taking the child to a drug house to buy a mandrax tablet, the day before the toddler’s disappearance.