WATCH: Memorial for Stellenbosch couple

Cape Town - A memorial has been erected where the bodies of Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19, were discovered on Monday in Stellenbosch. They were reported missing on Saturday after Lees failed to arrive for work.

They were last seen on Friday, leaving The Niche apartment complex in Kirkland’s maroon Subaru Forester at about 5pm. On Monday, a resident saw the backside of a vehicle in a dam on Paul Kruger Street, and alerted authorities. Hours later, the car was dragged out of the dam by law enforcement officials.

Police confirmed bodies were found inside. On Wednesday, family, friends and residents of Stellenbosch erected a memorial for the young lives lost. Friends, family, residents of Stellenbosch and fellow students tie flowers and messages of condolences at the accident scene where police recovered the bodies of two missing teens from a dam on Paul Kruger Street in Stellenbosch. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Student ties, flowers, pictures, balloons and messages of condolences were hung on the fence near the dam.

Kirkland relocated to Stellenbosch from Pretoria. He was a first-year BSc student at Stellenbosch University. The university conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families.

South Africa Cape Town - 24- October-2022 - The search for missing Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19, came to an end when the vehicle they were travelling in was found on the corners of Bird and Paul Kruger streets in Stellenbosch. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) Deputy Vice Chancellor for Learning and Teaching at the university Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said the loss was a blow to the campus community. “Our hearts go out to the families of Ethan and Leila, whose lives were cut short by this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the sister of Ms Lees who is a Matie student,” Ramjugernath said. Lees was the granddaughter of author Max du Preez.