WATCH: Memorial for Stellenbosch couple

Cape Town - A memorial has been erected where the bodies of Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19, were discovered on Monday in Stellenbosch.
They were reported missing on Saturday after Lees failed to arrive for work.
They were last seen on Friday, leaving The Niche apartment complex in Kirkland’s maroon Subaru Forester at about 5pm.
On Monday, a resident saw the backside of a vehicle in a dam on Paul Kruger Street, and alerted authorities.
Hours later, the car was dragged out of the dam by law enforcement officials.
Police confirmed bodies were found inside.
On Wednesday, family, friends and residents of Stellenbosch erected a memorial for the young lives lost.
Student ties, flowers, pictures, balloons and messages of condolences were hung on the fence near the dam.
Kirkland relocated to Stellenbosch from Pretoria.
He was a first-year BSc student at Stellenbosch University.
The university conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families.
Deputy Vice Chancellor for Learning and Teaching at the university Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said the loss was a blow to the campus community.
“Our hearts go out to the families of Ethan and Leila, whose lives were cut short by this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the sister of Ms Lees who is a Matie student,” Ramjugernath said.
Lees was the granddaughter of author Max du Preez.
Du Preez described his granddaughter as “loving, warm and vivacious”, and he wished there were more people like her.
Kirkland's grandmother Brenda Quirke Carstens was inconsolable.
Another family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Kirkland as the epitome of an angel and a "very kind and loving person".