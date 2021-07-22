WATCH: Mom holds on to car for dear life to rescue kids from hijacker

Cape Town – A 36-year-old mom is still in shock after her vehicle was hijacked along with her three small children in Gatesville . An unknown suspect pulled the woman out of her Opel Zafira in the parking lot of Gatesville Centre on Tuesday afternoon and drove away with her kids aged four, five and nine.

Fortunately, the frightened kids were dropped off along Pook Road a short while later, where the mom found them. In a video filmed by an eyewitness, the distraught mother is seen holding on to the moving vehicle for dear life, screaming as she tries to rescue her kids. The vehicle swerves a little to shake her off and she loses her balance and falls as the suspect speeds off.

Other shocked bystanders can be seen jumping onto the car and chasing it down the road but the man manages to get away. According to Faried Dunn, a close relative of the woman, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Tambo Street in Hanover Park the same night, but there was no trace of the suspect. “The vehicle was found abandoned at Tambo Street in Hanover Park and no one has been arrested,” Faried tells the Daily Voice.

“She and the children are doing well but yes, she is still in shock. SCARY: The Gatesville incident. Video supplied

“It was horrible and she suffered bruises and had to be rushed to the doctor. We’re glad they are all OK and the kids were unharmed from all this.” He thanked everyone who rushed to assist the mom during the ordeal and those who shared the video out of concern.

The video was circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp groups with a message reading: “Good day, a lady was hijacked in Gatesville a few minutes ago. A coloured guy threw her and three kids out of her car and drove off.” Faried says: “People did an amazing job, through their help the vehicle was found still in Hanover Park as we suspected. I hope these people (suspects) will be found and arrested.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says Athlone Police are investigating a hijacking case: “The incident you are referring to is under investigation.