WATCH: Momentum’s ‘She Owns Her Success’ hosted by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp

In a round-table hosted by one of the most recognized media personalities in South Africa. Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Momentum bring together powerful women to speak about their journey to success, extract their stories and share the challenges they’ve had to face to get there.

The panelists include, International Shipping Officer and Maritime Advocate, Londy Ngcobo who beyond being knows as Africa's first female dredge master, describes herself as also a smashing mom and amazing wife. Ngcobo shares how her marine dreams were realized and and how she became affectionately known as the "Blaq Mermaid", which she self-branded when realizing the importance of solidifying your space with confidence, even when you’re a first. Another first of many in the panel, is award winning Sportscaster, MC and Executive Producer, Carol Tshabalala, who Afrika-Bredekamp describes as a “first lady of sports”. Tshabalala delves into how she became a trailblazer redefining what a sportscaster looks like, not only in South Africa, or the African continent but worldwide. She talks to how she achieved global success through breaking stereotypes and navigating a prominently male space such as sports.

South African fashion blogger & designer by professional, Brett Robson shares the important role that her team plays as Managing Director Co-Founder Managing Director/ Co-Founder: Imprecca. Attributing her team’s connection to the goals of the company, Brett also shares how she entered into the growing space of e-commerce through her passion for fashion. Also around the table and dropping gems of wisdom, is world-renowned jewellery designer, known for her unique designs and superlative craftsmanship, Jenna Clifford. Celebrating 30 years of iconic jewellery design, Clifford reflects on how women in her generation limitation had to entering many spaces, and how much has changed with younger people now having open doors to many opportunities. Behind the lens, is a young black female director who goes by the name Nozipho Nkelemba. Nozipho, a television actress and director, known for her acting work on Rhythm City and behind the scenes work on Emoyeni (2018), Gomora (2020) and Umakoti Wethu (2021).

Her creative rationale centers on the theme of the Momentum’s She Owns Her Success campaign which is: She’s Going for It, Again! “With its 4th annual return, #sheownshersuccess is one way to grow a society that accepts femininity in all its glory, for what it is,” Nkelemba explained. “What makes me happy about this campaign is that it sees women for who they really are, regardless of what life throws their way, as they continue to do better, to be better as they try and try again along the path to success.” Watch the full episode of Success Talk:

