WATCH: Motorists stuck in traffic as violent protests erupt in Cape areas

Durban – In Cape Town, long queues of vehicles can be seen lining up highways leaving people stuck in traffic from early this morning. "Our traffic officers have effected road closures at Klipfontein and Borcherds Quarry, Duinefontein, Govan Mbeki and New Eisleben roads," said Kevin Jacobs of Cape Town Traffic Services.

He said incidents have also been reported at the intersections of Sheffield and Eisleben. “Motorists are requested to proceed with caution and seek alternative routes. The R300, northbound before the N2, is affected by incidents of public violence. Motorists are advised to seek alternatives.” Bus set alight near the R300 near the N2 off-ramp. Picture: Supplied

Last month, IOL reported that three Golden Arrow buses were torched after taxis were impounded. Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, said the incidents took place before 10am at the Nyanga bus terminus and in Philippi.

She said three buses were petrol bombed on Govan Mbeki and Emms Drive and a fourth bus was set alight on Eisleben and Sheffield. A City of Cape Town vehicle was also gutted during this alleged retaliation by those in the taxi industry. IOL