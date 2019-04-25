Cape Town - Firefighters are battling a large blaze after a MyCiti bus caught alight on Nelson Mandela Boulevard on the incoming lane on Thursday evening. "Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members were dispatched. Currently, the fire fighters are on scene utilizing two fog jets to contain this fire," said the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

According to authorities, road closures have been put into place. The N2 incoming is closed at Hospital Bend and traffic is being diverted onto M3 outgoing. M3 incoming has been closed and traffic has been diverted onto Woolsack Drive.

MyCiti bus burning on the N2 Hospital bend. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)





The fire is believed to have started from the engine compartment and quickly engulfed the whole bus.

No passengers were on board and the driver got out of the bus.

No injuries have been reported.