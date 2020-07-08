WATCH: N1 still closed in direction of Paarl after two trucks set alight

Cape Town – The N1 is still closed in the direction of Paarl after two trucks were set alight around 1.45am today, with motorists advised to make use of alternative routes. Commenting on the incident that occurred between the Klipheuwel and Klapmuts off-ramp near the Engen garage, Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the road is still being cleared.

Cape Town - N1 Outbound (Update): #TruckDriverStrike



ROAD CLOSED at the R304 Klipheuwel Road exit pic.twitter.com/nfKMrOl3G0 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 8, 2020

He advised motorists to use the R304, which leads to the R101, and to then drive on the R44.

Both the N7 and N1 were affected by protests yesterday after a nationwide call for truck drivers to stop operating to protest the employment of foreign drivers. The truck drivers also threatened to shut down the whole country.

The truck drivers claim South African companies choose to employ foreign nationals for lower wages, who they claim make up about 90% of the workforce.

All Truck Drivers Forum spokesperson Michael Masimini says employers are contravening the Employment Services and Immigrant Act while thousands of South Africans have no work.

