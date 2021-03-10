WATCH: Nafiz Modack spins curious tale about a R1m extortion bid by the Hawks involving alleged gang boss ’Donkie’ Booysen

Cape Town - Controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has opened criminal cases against the Hawks, who he claims tried to extort nearly R1 million from him. Modack says he was unsure why the investigators working on the murder case of slain cop Charl Kinnear and Brian Wainstein would involve him, as he is not a suspect in the case. Modack, who was also investigated by Kinnear, says he was contacted last December shortly before the arrest of alleged Sexy Boys boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen for the 2017 murder of Wainstein. He was told that if he paid the investigator R250 000, they would ensure Donkie lands in jail. WANTED: Jerome “Donkie” Booysen

“Eddie Clark called me and said their team wanted R250 000, then they will keep him and not give him bail. I told them it’s got nothing to do with me and the law must take its course,” says Modack.

Donkie, businessman Mark Lifman and 13 others appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court last month in connection with Wainstein’s murder.

The provisional charge sheet revealed a shocking murder plot by Lifman and Andre Naude to kill Donkie’s brother, Colin Booysen, Modack and former Springbok player James Dalton.

Modack alleges the day before Zane Kilian, accused of being part of a plot to kill Kinnear, returned to Bellville Regional Court last week for his bail hearing, he was again contacted by the Hawk – this time asking for R500 000 to ensure Kilian was released on bail.

“I didn’t pay them f*k*l. I was entertaining it to get evidence. I went to Bothasig SAPS and opened a case of extortion and intimidation against them.”

Kilian, a debt collector and former rugby player, is believed to have traced Kinnear through his phone. Modack has admitted that Kilian was employed by him.

Modack says a day after the alleged extortion attempt, staff at his Plattekloof home informed him that the Hawks, along with a SAPS task force, arrived there looking for an employee.

CCTV footage shows heavily armed men entering Modack’s house and hitting his gardener.

Modack says officers warned his gardener that he should withdraw the charges: “They hit him and told him ‘Modack moet die saak terug trek’ (’Modack must withdraw the case’).

“They realised there were cameras and tried to get to the DVR box, but didn’t realise it’s kept off site.

“They broke into my house by cutting the aluminium bars and coming through a window. I registered a burglary case against them. I have no idea why they came to me.

“They probably want money. This is the modus operandi, they were caught on camera doing this. The reason they assaulted him was because they couldn’t find the box.

“They have a lot to explain. I want them to be charged. Just because they have a badge, they don’t get commissioned to moer people.”

SAPS referred the matter to the Hawks.

Spokesperson Katlego Mogale did not respond to Modack’s allegations but referred the Daily Voice to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson, Ndileka Cola, says the cases have not reached them yet for investigation.

