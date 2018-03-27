Cape Town - Residents of Belhar in Caape Town are mourning the death of two toddlers who died in when a fire broke out inside their home on Tuesday afternoon.

Zahrah,1, and Ziyaad, 5, were trapped in their third floor flat in Chestnut Way as residents tried everything to save them.

Men could be seen hanging from the bedroom window trying to get to the cousins, but it was too late.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne says 14 firefighters responded to the callout.

“The City's Fire and Rescue Services responded to a formal residential fire in Chestnut Way Belhar at 14:10 on Tuesday.. The fire was on the third floor of the block of flats. Two Children died as a result of fatal burns. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been established as yet.

"Two fire engines, a water tanker and a rescue vehicle was dispatched with 14 firefighters.The incident was handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” Layne said.

