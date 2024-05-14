WATCH: Nine cops injured after SAPS Nyala overturns on N1 highway

Nine members of the South African Police Service 9SAPS) were injured when a police Nyala overturned on the busy N1 highway on Monday. Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed that the accident occurred in Kraaifontein at around 9.05am, on the N1, in the direction of Paarl.

He explained that a vehicle attached to Public Order Police based in Faure was involved in the accident. "Nine police officers who were travelling in the armoured Nyala were injured when the vehicle overturned and landed in the median," Traut said. He dispelled allegations circulating on social media that prisoners had escaped from the police vehicle.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, while our members are being treated for their injuries," he said.

Meanwhile, a Gauteng police officer has been arrested and charged for driving under the influence. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a video of the intoxicated policeman driving the video has gone viral. "The police have conducted an investigation and it has been confirmed that the vehicle belongs to Etwatwa police station. The member was not authorised to drive the State vehicle at the time,“ Masondo said.