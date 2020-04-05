WATCH - Nobuhle Mahlasela: I hope you are keeping strong during lockdown

Cape Town – Actress and presenter Nobuhle Mahlasela, best known for her role on 7de Laan, has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope that you are keeping strong during this lockdown, and that you are complying with the rules and regulations that have been put in place by our president, to try and stop the spread of the virus. I also hope that you are reaching out to your loved ones and touching base to hear how they are doing and giving them support.

"I hope you are washing your hands and sanitising as much as you can. If we pull together on this one, we will be able to get through it. Let’s keep hope alive and keep strong!”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.