WATCH: Nyanga teen launches safe, women-only taxi service

Cape Town - A Nyanga schoolgirl has started an e-hailing taxi service for – and operated by – women only. Not only is 18-year-old Asiphe Mkhefa creating jobs for women, but she says she started the Women Go service to keep females safe from gender-based violence. The Grade 12 Vista High School learner says all her drivers are women. “I just wanted to create a platform that ensures safety for women. I want them to travel in comfort and not be worried that they might not make it home in one piece,” she says. Asiphe says although she has never experienced violence herself, she is aware of what is happening around her.

“The stories I read about women who were kidnapped while being driven home or a driver making uncomfortable remarks towards women passengers drove me to start this company,” she says.

“Women are slut-shamed for wearing mini skirts at taxi ranks and they have to always think twice before taking other e-hailing services where the majority of drivers are men.”

Asiphe says she used her contacts to spread the word about her business.

“We started operating at the end of August and this was just a silly idea, but since I had the necessary resources and people supporting me, I managed to pull it off,” she says.

The teen says she only hires female drivers with their own cars and they are all vetted.

To request a ride, the client sends their location and intended destination via WhatsApp on 068 276 6645.

The rate is R7 per kilometre and is only available in Cape Town for now.

“We are busy developing an app which will be available soon. We also have speed points in all our cars so riders do not have to carry cash on them,” explains Asiphe.

She says the support she has received from the public has been overwhelming.

“The response showed that women have been longing for something like this. My dream is that Women Go launches nationally.”

Unfortunately, the drivers are still at risk of being lured by crooks, but the girl says they do have safety measures in place, which she wouldn’t divulge.

Delft, with 185 murders in three months, has replaced Nyanga as the murder capital in South Africa, according to crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in July.

However, Nyanga continues making headlines for gruesome killings of women, the most recent being that of Nomvuzo Atoli.

The body of the 22-year-old was discovered by community members at a dump site behind the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

On Friday, her killer confessed to the murder during an appearance at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court.

