WATCH - Pieter Koen: Gebruik die tyd om weer by mekaar uit te kom

Cape Town – Afrikaans singer and TV presenter on Jukebox and Kwêla Pieter Koen has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Hallo daar aan ‘n ieder en elk, nou ja dit is eintlik ure voor dat ons begin met die amptelike lockdown en teen die tyd wat julle hierdie video sien is ons al in die lock down of die mees af gesondere tyd vir die volgende 21 dae. Wat gaan jy doen in die 21 dae? Ek weet wat gaan ek doen, ek gaan daardie kwaliteit tyd waarna ‘n ou so smag in die gejaagdheid van die lewe, gaan ek nou gebruik.

"Ek gaan dit gebruik om by my kinders en by my ours uit te kom, doen jy dieselfde, doen dit vir jou naaste liefde, die mense saam met wie jy onder een dak is vir ‘n groot deel van jou lewe. Gebruik daardie tyd om net te sien wat is dit wat jou kinders van hou, wat is dit wat hulle wil hoor, wat is dit wat hulle wil hê. Wat is dit wat jou gelukkig maak, wat is dit wat jou eggenoot gelukkig maak. Kom weer by mekaar uit. Spandeer hierdie tyd baie baie wys.

"Dankie aan al die mense wat natuurlik gaan sorg dat die land nie heeltemal dood en stil staan nie, dis daai mense wat die noodpersoneel is, die mense wat gaan om sien na ons veiligheid. Ieder en elk wat hulle self gaan moet bloodstel in hierdie tyd om seker te maak dat daar kos vir ons is in ons kaste en laat die nodige darm kan gebeur. Vir die res van ons gebruik hierdie tyd raad saam e nook baie baie wys. Sterkte en die volgende 21 dae, ons gaan vir hom vat soos een land. Ons het al gewys in die sport kan ons dit doen ons gaan dit weer doen, Sterkte Suid Afrika."

Loosely translated: Hello there to one and all. We're hours away from the lockdown. By the time you see this video we will already be under lockdown, or the most isolated time for the next 21 days. What are you going to do during the 21 days? I know what I will be doing. I will spend this quality time, time we all long for amidst the bustle of everyday life, with my wife and children. You should do the same. Use this time to reconnect with your family. Find out what your children like and what makes them happy. Find out what makes you happy and what makes your wife happy. Use this time wisely. Thank you to everyone who will be ensuring that the country doesn't come to a standstill. Thank you to the emergency services and the people who put themselves at risk to ensure that we have food in our cupboards. To one and all, good luck and best wishes. We can do this South Africa."