WATCH: Plettenberg Police Station 'was never closed' says SAPS

According to Captain Malcolm Potjie, the police station was fully operational but the charge office was temporarily moved to a different area on the premises on Sunday.

"The Community Service Centre (aka Charge Office) was temporally moved to the Support offices at the back of the police station as the service centre was decontaminated as a precautionary, proactive measure to prevent the possible spreading of the Covid-19 virus," Potjie said on Monday.





"A notice was clearly displayed at the entrance of the community service centre to sensitise visitors as such. This happened yesterday and normal services commence this morning as the service centre was reverted."