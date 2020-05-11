WATCH: Plettenberg Police Station 'was never closed' says SAPS
Cape Town - Police have clarified the circumstances surrounding an image circulating on social media at the weekend of the Plettenberg Bay Police Station with its front gate closed up with crime scene tape.
According to Captain Malcolm Potjie, the police station was fully operational but the charge office was temporarily moved to a different area on the premises on Sunday.
"The Community Service Centre (aka Charge Office) was temporally moved to the Support offices at the back of the police station as the service centre was decontaminated as a precautionary, proactive measure to prevent the possible spreading of the Covid-19 virus," Potjie said on Monday.
"A notice was clearly displayed at the entrance of the community service centre to sensitise visitors as such. This happened yesterday and normal services commence this morning as the service centre was reverted."
Potjie stressed that "s ervices were not compromised nor impeded at all and operations and assistance were conducted as normal" but did not provide details of a possible Covid-19 case at the police station.
