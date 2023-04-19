WATCH: Police arrest taxi driver after high-speed chase in George

Cape Town – Police officers in George have arrested a minibus taxi driver who was involved in a high-speed chase with passengers on Tuesday. The taxi driver had been stopped by officers, but he allegedly ignored the police and sped away, driving on the wrong side of the road and climbing on pavements during his attempted escape.

Police said they had opened a case of attempted murder against the driver. The incident has since gone viral on social media after it was posted on TikTok. In the video, passengers came be heard begging the driver to stop so they can jump off, while others start praying as the driver drives dangerously in the streets of George, driving onto oncoming traffic after being asked to pull over.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said that George detectives were investigating two attempted murder case dockets following incidents along Nelson Mandela Boulevard, George, at about 7.15am and 12am on Tuesday. Spies said that it was alleged that in both incidents the minibus taxis, with occupants on board, sped off after they were pulled over by traffic officials. The vehicles were chased and brought to a halt later, and the drivers were taken into custody.

"Both drivers remain in police custody. They are yet to be formally processed and are expected to make their respective court appearances in the George Magistrate’s court today (Thursday). "This is an ongoing police investigation. More charges could be added as the investigation unfolds," he said. More charges are expected to be added.