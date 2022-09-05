WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades during taxi protest in Hout Bay

Cape Town - Rubber bullets and stun grenades fly in Cape Town as police try to disperse a crowd of taxi operators protesting in the Hout Bay area. On Monday, just before 7am, road closures were put in place as burning tyres, furniture, and debris brought traffic to a halt in the area.

The protest is transport-related and the taxi drivers protesting are believed to be attached to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA). The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said motorists were advised to use alternative routes. “Cape Town Traffic Officers are attending to incidents of protest action in the Hout Bay Area. Incidents of public violence have been reported along Victoria in Hout Bay.

“Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and seek alternative routes,” Jacobs said. Vehicles were stoned with reports of a bus being set alight. Law Enforcement agencies were immediately deployed to the area.

A police nyala was also deployed to the area as Public Order Police try to disperse the crowd of protesters. The situation in the area is volatile. According to the provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a case of public violence has been registered at the Hout Bay police station.

“This office can confirm that Public Order Police and Hout Bay SAPS are monitoring a transport-related protest which started this morning at about 7am on the corner of Main Road and Victoria Road in Hout Bay. “Approximately 50 protesters took to the street, and a bus was damaged. A public violence case was registered at Hout Bay SAPS for investigation. “Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area to monitor the situation,” Twigg said.

IOL reached out to CATA’s public relations officer for comment, but he could not respond and told the publication he was “in a meeting”. This protest comes after a violent protest erupted on Friday by taxi operators. A number of busy roads were closed off due to protests, as well as part of the R300 and N2 highways, causing traffic mayhem in the city.