The incident took place around 9pm on Thursday, with the fire brigade being called up to extinguish the fire. Screen grab
WATCH: Police investigating after Mercedes ’petrol bombed’ in Camps Bay

By IOL Reporter

Cape Town – Camps Bay police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a Mercedes-Benz was allegedly petrol-bombed.

The incident took place around 9pm on Thursday, with the fire brigade being called up to extinguish the fire.

’’Camps Bay Police registered a case of malicious damage to property for further investigation,’’ said Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi in a statement on Friday.

’’According to reports, a Mercedes-Benz was damaged as a result of a fire on Thursday (2021-08-05) at about 21:30.

’’The fire was extinguished by the Fire Brigade. It is unknown what caused the fire. Anyone with more information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.’’

A witness told a news website that petrol could be seen flowing down the road after the vehicle had burst into flames.

