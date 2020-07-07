WATCH: Predatory bird swoops off with 'shark-like fish' over beach

It was initially misidentified as a bald eagle, but a video shared online – according to expert opinion – showed a giant osprey with what appeared to be a shark-like fish suspended in its claws above beachgoers at South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach. The giant osprey had surprised the beachgoers, swooping into the ocean and fishing out what turned out to be a ladyfish after a furious debate on social media. Kelly Burbage shared the video online on Friday and appealed for wildlife experts to name the fish and the bird. "Eagle? Condor? Caught a shark in Myrtle Beach!" Burbage posted on Facebook. “Looks like an osprey,” wrote one user. “This is crazy!” posted another.

The osprey is a large raptor, reaching more than 60cm in length and 180cm across its wings.

A Twitter account shared the same video on Tuesday, with close to 30 million people having seen the 25-second clip so far.

The Tracking Sharks account post posed the question: “Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?”

Experts came to the conclusion that the so-called shark was a ladyfish and social media users agreed that the bird was an osprey, with one writing: “Definitely an osprey."

Another person wrote, “This is a ladyfish indeed!”, while others debated whether or not the fish could have been a “small shark”, mackerel or bluefish.

A ladyfish is an elongated, slender fish with a compact oval cross section and large deeply forked tail or caudal fin with long, slender symmetrical lobes.

The small head is pointed and both the mouth and eyes are quite large. The teeth are very small but quite sharp.