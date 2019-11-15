Mitchell's Plain mother Janine Fabe believes that every child needs to know what it is to have a family, should the child ever be reunited with their biological parents.
As a teenager, she found out that her father had been raised in the child welfare the system. He was placed in Bonnytoun in Wynberg at the age of five up until the age of 18.
“A child needs to know what it is to have a mom, a dad, aunt and an uncle, grandma, and grandpa… a child needs to know what it means to have a family,” said Fabe.