WATCH: Raped priest on hunger strike outside home of the Anglican Archbishop

Major is desperately trying to force the Archbishop to meet with her to discuss rape allegations against a fellow priest who allegedly raped her four years ago.

Major was formerly a part of the Cape Town Diocese and ministered at St Saviour’s Church in Claremont, St George’s in Silvertown, and at St Matthew’s in Harfield Village.

She was raped in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary allegedly by a fellow priest, and accused the clergy of doing nothing about the crime.

Major embarked on a hunger strike four years ago after the charges she finally filed against her alleged rapist came to naught.