South Africa - Cape Town - 010720. Rape survivor Reverend June Major ,51, pitched up a tent outside the Bishopscourt home of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba where she will stay while on a hunger strike to force the Archbishop for an audience with her to discuss rape allegations against a fellow priest who allegedly raped her four years ago. Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

WATCH: Raped priest on hunger strike outside home of the Anglican Archbishop

By Ian Landsberg and ANA Time of article published 18h ago

Cape Town -  Rape survivor Reverend June Major pitched a tent outside the Bishopscourt home of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Wednesday where she will stay while on a hunger strike.
Major is desperately trying to force the Archbishop to meet with her to discuss rape allegations against a fellow priest who allegedly raped her four years ago. 

Major was formerly a part of the Cape Town Diocese and ministered at St Saviour’s Church in Claremont, St George’s in Silvertown, and at St Matthew’s in Harfield Village.

She was raped in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary allegedly by a fellow priest, and accused the clergy of doing nothing about the crime. 

Major embarked on a hunger strike four years ago after the charges she finally filed against her alleged rapist came to naught. 

She told African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday that she would continue with the hunger strike for as long as needed. 

“Four years ago I also went on a hunger strike but now I will keep going. 

“I am camping out outside the home of the archbishop as I want him to address me. 

“The archbishop speaks out about gender-based violence, and at the time of the murder of Uyinene [Mrwetyana] he conveyed his condolences, stating society needs to address the prevalence of violence against women and children, but what about me? What he has done pains me,” she said. 

