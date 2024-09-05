WATCH: Renaldo Gouws refuses to apologise

Political analyst Jamie Mighti says Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws isn’t ready to say sorry for what he said in a controversial video where he used the K-word and N-word. Mighti said while he believes people who make mistakes deserve to be forgiven, they have to be willing to admit to their wrongs.

IOL previously reported that Gouws shared a now deleted video on social media where he could be heard saying: “Alright so there’s a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f**ing k*****s, kill all the f***ing n*ggers. That’s all I gotta f***ing say.” He was subsequently suspended, however, he has been continuing to work as an MP, and last week IOL reported that Gouws attended an induction hosted by the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General. In a video shared on Mighti’s YouTube channel, he is seen approaching Gouws at an airport and asks him about the video and remedial action.

Mighti greets Gouws and asks if he regrets using the N-word and the K-word. Gouws laughs and responds that he won’t be commenting. "I’ve got nothing to say to you,“ Gouws says and asks not to be recorded.

Gouws goes on to repeat that he has nothing to say. Gouws then brings up IOL’s article and asks Mighti if he’s aware of the ruling by the Press Ombudsman against IOL in which the news website has been told to apologise to Gouws. To this end, IOL editor Lance Witten said IOL would be appealing the ruling. Mighti goes on to ask about the video and the controversy is caused.

Gouws responds that he has nothing to say and that he has since apologised. Gouws then turns to the camera. “I do not appreciate being recorded while I’m here,” he says.

He refuses to answer Mighti’s questions and further probing. He says he’ll see Mighti in court. “There’s a special place in hell for you, bud,” Gouws adds.

In a clip, following the encounter, Mighti says Gouws has had ample opportunities via various media platforms to address the matter, but he has not had any media interviews. “He’s a member of Parliament. He’s a public representative. He represents everyone. He doesn’t just represent the right wing, he represents the children in the townships of Soweto and uMlazi,” he said. Mighti further accuses the DA of not doing due diligence or conducting interviews in Gouws’ disciplinary process.

He said the DA suspended Gouws as a way to avoid the distraction it would have caused in the Government of National Unity (GNU) negotiations. Mighti said he believed that people should get multiple chances when they have made a mistake, but they should acknowledge the mistake. “Part of the process of forgiveness, is the person has to apologise. They have to make peace with the people that they have offended,” he said.