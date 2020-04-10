WATCH - Reynardt Hugo: This is a bit of a time out for us to think about everything

Cape Town – Actor Reynardt Hugo, best known for his role in Pretville, Vuil Wasgoed and Binnelanders, has a message for South Africans on Day 15 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

““I just wanna say good luck to everyone at home. I know its tough and challenging times, but this is the time to spend some quality time with your loved ones, play with your dogs and cats, work in the garden, eat those sweets, learn how to cook or play the guitar, or write that song you’ve always wanted to write.

"Whatever you want to do, just stay safe. This is a bit of a time out for us to think about everything, so good luck to everyone out there and thank you for all the support in 2020, and may we stay strong together.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.