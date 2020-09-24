WATCH: SA responds to Ramaphosa's call for Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Cape Town: South Africans answered the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa and put their best foot forward as they performed the Jerusalema Dance Challenge on Heritage Day. During his national address last Wednesday – where he announced that the country would move to lockdown alert level 1 from September 21 – Ramaphosa urged all South Africans to do the Jerusalema Dance Challenge as part of this year’s Heritage Day celebrations on September 24. "There can be no better way to celebrate our South Africans than joining the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world, and that is the Jerusalema Dance Challenge. I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day,” he said. The president revealed that he is a huge fan of the hit song that got took the world by storm, referring to it as "the Jerusalema song that I love”. “I urge all of you to take up this challenge and show the world what we are capable of,” Ramaphosa said.

Throughout the week ahead of the main day, South Africans participated in celebratory activities and showcasing the country’s multicultural diversity in regalia, dance and song.

Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG, took centre stage in this year’s celebration as his now world-renowned song Jerusalema saw ordinary South Africans, workplaces and other sectors of society organising themselves into groups to dance to it.

The official account of the Presidency showcased some of the best examples of South Africans showing off their dancing skills. From news organisations to the Western Cape High Court, everyday citizens showed off their foot work.

