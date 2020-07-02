WATCH: SACP shocked by 'cowardly assassination' of top Cape official, daughter

Cape Town – SACP Brian Bunting District secretary Siyabulela Siswana, his wife and daughter had to be rushed to hospital last night after being gunned down in their Cape Town home. Siswana and his 6-year-old daughter died in hospital while his wife is fighting for her life after two unknown assailants, whose faces were concealed, burst into their Mfuleni home. One of the suspects then opened fire, police said. SACP Western Cape spokesperson Benson Ngqentsu said they are deeply shocked by the "cowardly assassination" of Siswana, who had previously lost two family members in a similar fashion. "After sustaining severe wounds as a result of a hail of bullets, comrade Siyabulela, his daughter and wife were rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, comrade Siyabulela and his daughter perished and his wife is fighting for her life. "The SACP in the Western Cape call on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned till perpetrators are apprehended.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Siyabulela Siswana's uncle, Mntuwekhaya Siswana, explains how he was ambushed in his home in Mfuleni, Cape Town. Video: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

"Comrade Siswana can be described as a hard-working, committed, selfless leader. He was a committed community developer and an embodiment of this ANC-headed alliance. May his soul rest in peace."

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement: "Provincial detectives are interviewing several individuals as part of an investigation into the murder of a 44-year-old community leader and his six-year-old daughter on Wednesday evening in Mfuleni.

"Police reports indicate that two suspects whose faces were concealed walked into the home of Mr Siyabulela Siswana in Extension 6, Mfuleni.

"One of the suspects who was armed fired several shots at the occupants. As a result, Mr Siswana and his daughter died. His 39-year-old wife was seriously wounded and is in hospital.

"Detectives are hard at work investigating the two murders and attempted murder. The investigation that is unfolding is expected to determine the motive for the shooting."