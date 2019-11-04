The San and Khoi people, the original knowledge holders to the many medicinal uses of the rooibos plant, will finally reap the economic benefits of the indigenous shrub that has been exported worldwide for years.
A historic Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS) agreement brokered by the South African Rooibos Council (SARC) between the rooibos industry, the National Khoi-San Council (NKC) and the South African San Council (SASC) was celebrated at a special ceremony in !Khwa ttu, close to Cape Town, on Friday.
R epresentatives from t he Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) , the Rooibos industry and Khoi and San Councils were on hand to mark the occasion.