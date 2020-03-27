WATCH: Several arrested after police raid clubs and taverns during lockdown

Cape Town - Several people have been arrested for allegedly disobeying the country's lockdown rules that officially kicked in at midnight on Thursday.

South African Police Service (SAPS) raided taverns and clubs where a number of people gathered and were drinking in the early hours of Friday morning, said a SABC report.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a three-week national shutdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ramaphosa warned on Thursday that South Africa could have more than 1 500 confirmed coronavirus cases within the next few days.

Dressed in full SANDF gear, Ramaphosa addressed the nation and gave final orders to the troops who were deployed to the streets.