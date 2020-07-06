WATCH: Several protests outside schools in Western Cape as more pupils return

Cape Town – There were several protests outside schools in the Western Cape this morning, with teacher union Naptosa expecting "chaos" at some schools countrywide as children in grades R, 6 and 11 return to class, joining their Class 7 and 10 counterparts.

Naptosa said schools are simply not ready to take on the next wave of learners and recommends that the entire process be delayed until August. It said more than 18 schools it visited last week did not have the required personal protection equipment to take on new learners.

UDF president Ismail Mohammed picketed outside Merrydale Primary in Mitchells Plain this morning against the returning of more pupils to schools. He believed it is not safe yet for children and teachers with Covid-19 infections spiking in the province.

UDF president Ismail Mohammed picketed outside Merrydale Primary in Mitchells Plain this morning, saying "the people saying govern". Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Abdul Karriem Matthews, of the Bishop Lavis Action Group and #SaveOurChildren, said last night: "There is no reasoning with this Minister of Education (Angie Motshekga). She has no intention of listening to our pleas…

"We have a choice members. We can either submit and send our children to school from 6 July or we keep them at home.

"Let us register our opposition by keeping our children at home. Many SBGs, principals, rank and file teachers and parents will start protesting at schools in 8 hours from now and they will protest daily.