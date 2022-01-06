WATCH: SPCA rescues 8 pit bulls in faeces-ridden cages in Diep River

CAPE TOWN: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, with the help of Cape Town law enforcement officers, rescued eight mixed-breed pit bulls being kept in faeces-ridden makeshift cages in Diep River’s informal settlement Die Gatjie on Wednesday. The first dog to be rescued. Picture: Screenshot from Facebook live video/Cape of Good Hope SPCA In the Facebook Live video broadcast on The Cape of Good Hope SPCA page on Wednesday, Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said the operation was allowed to proceed following three unanswered warnings and subsequently a court order to remove the dogs issued by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

SPCA inspectors initially received a complaint about the dogs living in “horrific conditions”. The only hole that one of the dogs could breathe through as it was kept in a makeshift cage. Picture: Screenshot from Facebook live video/Cape of Good Hope SPCA The video documents dogs living in three makeshift cages, one which only had a small breathing hole, and all which had foul water and a large build-up of faeces pointing to how the animals were extremely neglected. From close inspection, the dogs appeared to be mixed breed pit bulls. And despite being kept in horrific conditions, when the SPCA’s inspectors approached the animals, they showed clear signs of longing for love and affection.

Excitement on the faces of dogs seeing their rescuers for the first time. Picture: Screenshot from Facebook live video/Cape of Good Hope SPCA After the eight dogs were rescued, at around the 22nd minute in the video, the doors of the makeshift cages were torn down to prevent the residents from using it for the same purpose. Tearing down the entrances of the makeshift cages where the dogs were kept. Picture: Screenshot from Facebook live video/Cape of Good Hope SPCA Tearing down the entrances of the makeshift cages where the dogs were kept. Picture: Screenshot from Facebook live video/Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Pieterse informed one of the residents that the SPCA would be back to make sure no more dogs were being kept in the makeshift cages once this operation concluded. There were a number of roaming dogs caught on camera, however, Pieterse explained that the SPCA cannot remove them because they were not confined to cages, and therefore not in contravention of the law.

A number of free roaming dogs. Picture: Screenshot from Facebook live video/Cape of Good Hope SPCA Criminal charges are set to be pursued following the rescue operation. Reasons why the large number of dogs were kept in the enclosed structures were not disclosed. Watch the full video here