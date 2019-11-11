Tendai Mtawarira holds up the trophy. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Thousands of rugby fans in Langa, Belhar and Elsies River came out in their numbers to witness the final leg of the South African rugby team’s victory tour after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. This comes after the winning team made their way through Cape Town CBD's streets. The victory parade kicked off with a mini-concert at City Hall and the Grand Parade.

A massive crowd gathered in front of the City Hall on Monday morning ahead of an appearance from the Springboks.

Thousands of Cape Town residents from all walks of life came out in their numbers to witness the final leg of the South African rugby team’s victory tour. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)





Cape Town is the final leg of the team's victory tour, and they are expected to celebrate with thousands of supporters in some parts of the metro, after rousing welcomes in the north of the country.

On Friday, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the city has worked with the South African Rugby Union, to put together a fitting celebration for the team as well as the millions of fans who supported them during the tournament.