WATCH: Storm destroys homes, cuts power and uproots trees in Cape Town

Cape Town - Strong wind and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Cape Town on Saturday morning, causing power outages, destroying homes, damaging cars and uprooting trees.





According to the City of Cape Town, three dwellings were destroyed in the Victoria Lodge Informal settlement in Southfield and two structures were damaged in Lotus Park, Gugulethu, due to a tree that was uprooted.





"More large trees were uprooted across the city in the following areas: Wynberg , Plumstead, Fish Hoek and Retreat. These incidents are being attended to by the Recreation and Parks Department," said Charlotte Powell, the head of Public Awareness and Preparedness at the City of Cape Town.





"Power outages were experienced in Philippi, Steenberg, Fish Hoek, Kensington, Hout Bay Plumstead and Gugulethu. The Electricity Department will attend to all reported outages. Various roads across the City were flooded and these are being attended to by the Transport Directorate," Powell said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Trees were uprooted at Ajax Ikamva in Parow West. Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)





Trees were uprooted at Ajax Ikamva in Parow West. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

A massive tree caused extensive damage to a motor vehicle in the parking area at the Wynberg public library.





The South African Weather Service on Friday warned that two cold fronts would bring gale-force winds (between 60 and 80 km/h) along the coast, with strong gale-force winds of 80-100km/h predicted offshore.





A car was badly damaged when a tree was uprooted by extreme weather conditions in Wynberg. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA)

The adverse weather conditions on Saturday are expected to spread to other parts of the province as well.





"Rain is expected across the western parts of the Western Cape spreading to the south coast and Little Karoo this evening. Gale force winds and high seas expected along the Western and Eastern Cape coastline," the weather service said.





