WATCH: Strange ‘black and yellow hose’ on fire engine turns out to be a male boomslang

According to City of Cape Town councillor JP Smith, the snake is thought to have climbed on board in an attempt to escape the burning vegetation.

Johannesburg – A strange black and yellow hose on a fire engine, spotted by fire crew members during a fuel stop on their way back from a vegetation fire on the West Coast, turned out to be a male boomslang.

The boomslang – which can be seen in the video, where it appears to be a black and yellow hose coiled near the black hose on the truck – was pulled out using a metal rod.

The handler can be seen dealing with snake before it is returned to its natural habitat.

“Since the boomslang doesn't attack if unprovoked, but is still highly venomous, a qualified handler was [called on] to capture the snake and release it back into its natural habitat.” said Smith