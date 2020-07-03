WATCH: Strong opposition remains to three more grades returning to Cape Flats schools

Cape Town – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has welcomed the decision for schools to adopt a slightly slower phasing in approach, with only grades R , 6 and 11 returning to school on Monday – but her views are not shared by all educators and parents in the Western Cape, especially on the Cape Flats, symbolised by several protests. Due to the rising number of community transmissions in the country, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said yesterday grades 1, 2, 3 and 10 would have to remain at home for now to ensure a "careful balancing act is maintained". Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said five reports were tabled at the minister's meeting with the Council of Education Ministers yesterday. “After those reports were presented, it was felt that it would be in the best interest of the learners, the teachers and the parents and the sector as a whole to only allow three grades to go back on Monday and these are grade R, 6 and 11. "That would enable the deparment and schools in particular to manage the numbers that are expected back in school as part of the second phase of the return of learners.”

Schäfer said: "We welcome the differentiated approach to phasing in grades that has been provided for and the ability for schools to adopt a slightly slower phasing in approach should they need to do, so grades R, 6 and 11 must return to school on Monday while schools may the delay the return of the remaining grades scheduled to return next week, i.e. 1, 2, 3 and 10."









As a picket by teachers and parents along James Gerwel Drive, near Bonteheuwel, against the reopening of schools this morning showed, there is still strong opposition to the reopening of schools – especially in underprivileged areas – with one placard reading, "Your choice. Grades or graves. All lives matter".

Taking exception to Schäfer's perceived "lack of sympathy for our schools in need", "laughing off" their recent picket in an interview on eNCA, the young professionals of Heathfield High School said in a statement this week: "It is clear that MEC Schäfer has no idea as to what is happening in our underprivileged schools and she never will, because she doesn’t even care to make an effort.

"Her concerns are with the privileged and therefore we as the underprivileged schools will never be heard. Privilege is when you think that something is not a problem, because it is not your problem.

"Coming from a school that serves the underprivileged community, we find her empathy toward our children heartless. These children are already subjected to a learning environment that is mentally and emotionally unconducive to learning…

"Covid-19 kills. Our parents and grandparents have underlying illnesses. Our learners will be carriers of this virus, and many of them will lose parents. They are not your guinea pigs, they are our future leaders.

"As educators, we not only teach learners, but we protect them. We are their parents away from home. Help us, help them.

"Amid the reopening of schools, approximately 200 staff members in the education sector were infected with Covid-19. This impacted negatively on the psychological state of the schooling communities in which they work.

"With the phasing-in of more grades, how many more lives will you allow to be affected by this virus?"