WATCH: Tafelsig community remembers girl, 10, shot dead in gang crossfire

The Tafelsig community held an emotional memorial for Ayesha Kelly, marking one year since her death. The 10-year-old girl was killed in Oudekloof Street on 8 December 2019, when she was caught in a crossfire between two rival gangs. MEMORY: Fun day hosted in Tafelsig in honour of Ayesha Kelly, 10 Two suspected gangsters, Cameron Julius, 24, and Nathaneal Arendse, 20, were arrested for murder by the Anti-Gang Unit 10 days later. Her grandmother Fayrooz Kelly told the Daily Voice that the little girl, who had just passed Grade 4 at Tafelsig Primary School, was on her way to the shop when a bullet ripped through her tiny body. “It was just after 9pm, Ayesha was on her way to the shop to buy a packet of chips when she was gunned down in Oudekloof Street,” says Fayrooz.

“As Ayesha and her mother Insaaf were walking, her mother was stopped by a woman and they were talking.

A TRIBUTE: Mom Insaaf Kelly. Picture: Venecia Valentine

“Ayesha had walked on to the shop. There were lots of children at the shop and then shots rang out.”

Insaaf says the event was held to celebrate her daughter’s life: “We want this day to be a happy day, no more tears.

“We are celebrating her life and we want to honour her today. We want the kids to enjoy the fun day and food we prepared for them.

YMCA and Sons of Issachar members served mielie pap and donated clothes to the community.

The kids enjoyed doughnuts, chips and cool drinks while residents lit candles in Ayesha’s memory.

Sons of Issachar rendered items in song and motivated the community .

Kurt Oliver said: “Our members shared their testimonies and I encouraged them a bit with a word - Psalm 127:3: ‘Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him’.”

