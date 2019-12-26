“I don’t let anyone tell me what I can or can’t do,” Leonard Bailey says. But there is one thing this athlete with Down Syndrome definitely can’t do – come home empty-handed. Year after year, Bailey would leave school athletics events with trophies in his arms and medals hanging off his neck.
Born into a family of sports fanatics, it was inevitable he’d be a champion. Today, Bailey is a record-holding gold medalist, proving his prowess in shot put, discus and javelin. “Because he’s got the weight to do it,” Bailey’s mother, Angelina, says with a laugh.
But this athlete’s journey to success hasn’t been plain sailing. Bailey’s father is a pensioner on whom the family is dependent. From sports shoes to airplane tickets, the costs add up – particularly when people are reluctant to sponsor differently-abled athletes.