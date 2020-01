WATCH: This DJ academy has one important rule - give back to your community!









Picture: Kelly-Jane Turner The Underground Pro DJ Academy has some new requirements for the class of 2020.

DJ Ron “Xrated” Petersen and Jude Webb who run the academy, are encouraging students who attend classes to find underprivileged teens and bring them along to attend for free.

Once classes kick next week off all the DJ students will be involved in various community initiatives.





“The mission we have for our students is to find someone underprivileged, who can’t afford classes or equipment and bring them with to the academy. We’re going to teach them how to DJ and mentor them, in return they will go out with us and do community work,” said DJ Ron X.





The academy hosted an open day and free workshop last weekend at the Show House Lounge in Strandfontein for prospective students.





A number of successful DJs including Dr. Jules, Jason Spikes and DJ Ngamla attended the open day as guest speakers, sharing some of their wisdom and experiences to the youthful audience.





“There was this track that I loved back in the day, it was called, “Last night a DJ saved my life" by Indeep, and just the other day I was thinking about how DJing actually saved my life. I stayed out of a lot of trouble because of DJing. I was too busy investing all my time and money in DJing. I want DJing to save their lives,” said DJ Ron X.





“A lot of the kids are left home and bored, that’s when they start getting into trouble. We know that most kids love music so we want to use that and try pull them to the DJ school where we encourage better living for them,” he continued.





