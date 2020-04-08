WATCH: This SA medical scientist is helping find a Covid-19 cure

Cape Town - Caroline Pule, a Stellenbosch University (SU) doctoral candidate is using her expertise to join a global team of researchers to understand and ultimately, find a cure for Covid-19.

Pule has recently joined as a volunteer for the CrowdFight Covid-19 initiative in South Africa. It’s global organisation where volunteer scientists from different countries are working together by adding their expertise in their respective fields to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am willing to do anything I need to help find the cure for Covid-19. I hope we do beat this pandemic,” she said.

As a medical scientist she has a strong background of working with one of the deadliest communicable diseases, Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (TB). Her expertise are based around molecular biology techniques which include drug susceptibility testing, clinical testing and immunological techniques.