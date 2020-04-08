WATCH: This SA medical scientist is helping find a Covid-19 cure
Cape Town - Caroline Pule, a Stellenbosch University (SU) doctoral candidate is using her expertise to join a global team of researchers to understand and ultimately, find a cure for Covid-19.
Pule has recently joined as a volunteer for the CrowdFight Covid-19 initiative in South Africa. It’s global organisation where volunteer scientists from different countries are working together by adding their expertise in their respective fields to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
“I am willing to do anything I need to help find the cure for Covid-19. I hope we do beat this pandemic,” she said.
As a medical scientist she has a strong background of working with one of the deadliest communicable diseases, Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (TB). Her expertise are based around molecular biology techniques which include drug susceptibility testing, clinical testing and immunological techniques.
CrowdFight Covid-19 is run by a group of highly experienced and qualified scientists and researchers who allocate certain tasks or experiments to other people across the world. The aim is to utilise the scientific community and to spread out the workload of finding the cure, and how to best manage the virus.
“If all scientists can work together, across the world, we can make a big difference. I urge for more scientists to join this initiative and see how they can get involved,” said Pule.
For more information on CrowdFight Covid-19 visit https://crowdfightcovid19.org/.
