Most people stiffen at the sight of a beady-eyed, slithering snake. Not Willem Van Zyl. When speaking about the different species, his voice reflects a calm usually reserved for benign creatures. This is because Van Zyl knows snakes don’t pose a threat if people know how to handle them.
As cities expand into their natural habitats, the scaly reptiles appear more regularly in residential spaces. While panic is understandable, putting yourself or the snake in harm’s way isn’t the only option.
“There are ways to deal with snakes that don’t need to involve death or danger,” Van Zyl says.