WATCH: Three alleged hijackers nabbed after high-speed chase on scenic Cape Town drive

Cape Town – Three men are due to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court today after a high-speed chase on Boyes Drive, which normally serves as a leisurely scenic drive above Muizenberg and Kalk Bay. In video footage that went viral on social media, three police vehicles can be seen chasing a speeding bakkie allegedly hijacked in Grassy Park. The alleged hijackers lose control of the bakkie and part of its canopy gets ripped off in the chase. One of the suspects was injured when the vehicle crashed, while his two accomplices will make an uncomfortable appearance in court after trying to escape from the police’s K9 dogs.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said on Wednesday: ’’Three suspects were arrested in Muizenberg after they made an accident with the vehicle which was hijacked in Grassy Park.

’’One suspect sustained injuries during the accident and the other two were injured after they tried to flee from our K9 dogs. They are expected to make a court appearance in Muizenberg today.’’

After the bakkie comes to a halt on the wrong side of the road, police surround the suspects and the driver is hauled from the car.

A police dog can be seen attacking one of the hijackers, with cops arresting another suspect at gunpoint.

The last time Boyes Drive was in the news was when a 14-year-old boy died in a cycling accident in November last year at a busy traffic intersection.

The Lavender Hill boy had been among a group of youngsters careening down the steep hill on Boyes Drive to the main road adjoining Kalk Bay harbour.

He was unable to stop when reaching the main road and collided with a truck.

