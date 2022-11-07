WATCH: Three get carbon monoxide poisoning in Hout Bay

Cape Town - Three people were rescued from a superette in Hout Bay after a generator was left running on Monday. The three men are suspected to have carbon monoxide poisoning.

Story continues below Advertisement

This incident was confirmed by the City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse. He said the Hout Bay fire crew received a call for assistance. “We got the call at 8.05am. Apparently, the generator was left on the whole night at a Bayview Supermarket in Hout Bay.

“Two persons were unresponsive. Crew members then forced open a door, located a third person. The Fire and Rescue Services requested ambulances and paramedics “All the victims are adult males,” Carelse said. He said two of the men were in a serious condition (code red) while the third person was in a less serious condition (code yellow).

Story continues below Advertisement

“The two patients were taken to Victoria Hospital. A fire safety inspector was requested,” Carelse said. The incident was closed just before 11am. Last month, A Pakistani woman allegedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator during load shedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Citizen reported that neighbours found the woman and her family unconscious in their Johannesburg home. Dr Khalid M Mirza, a member of the Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council Africa, said three other members of the family were in a critical conditional in ICU. It is believed that the family fell asleep with the generator running in a locked garage.

Mirza told “The Citizen” that residents should have a dedicated generator room, away from main living areas, to avoid an incident like that. The country has been adversely impacted by load shedding. [email protected]