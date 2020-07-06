WATCH: Three killed in separate taxi shootings in Nyanga

Cape Town – A taxi driver and his assistant were shot dead in Lusaka, Nyanga, on arrival from the Eastern Cape today.

It is alleged that unknown suspects fired several shots at the taxi at 5am, killing both occupants, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

Taxi association Cata said the taxi driver who was killed is one of their members, the SABC reported. Cata spokesperson Phumzile Nxokwana said they had no idea what the motive for the shooting is at this stage.

In another taxi-related incident in Nyanga today, on the corner of Sheffield and New Isleben roads, a Toyota Quantum taxi came under fire from unknown suspects just after 5am, said Potelwa.

A 24-year-old taxi driver died on the scene while two others sustained serious injuries and were taken to a medical facility.