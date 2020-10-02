WATCH: Truck overturned, homes damaged as gale-force wind wreaks havoc across Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The cold front which made landfall in Cape Town, bringing along torrential rain and gale-force winds, has caused extensive damage. On Friday morning, residents across the city were trying to save their property as strong winds wreaked havoc on their homes and belongings. In Khayelitsha, residents at Covid-19 informal settlement were left heartbroken after strong winds dismantled their shacks, leaving their belongings strewn all over.

Residents in the Gordon’s Bay and Strand areas were left stuck without electricity after strong winds uprooted a main electricity connection.

The spokeswoman for the Cape Town city council’s Disaster Risk Management department Chantel Alexander said trees had been uprooted in various areas across the metropole.

“The City has received reports of trees that have been uprooted in the areas of Sea Point, Ruyterwacht, Clifton, Sir Lowry's Pass and Langa,” Alexander said.

“Trees also caused damage to property in Nyanga and Gugulethu and trees have also fallen across roadways in Strand, Goodwood, Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Milnerton and Camps Bay.”

She said the Disaster Risk management had also received reports of roof sheeting blown off in areas such as Bonteheuwel, Manenberg and Macassar.

The relevant City departments had begun working to clear the areas heavily impacted by the strong winds, Alexander added.

She reminded residents to call the public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline in case of emergency relating to the harsh weather conditions.

African News Agency (ANA)