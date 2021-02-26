WATCH: Two teens shot dead, three wounded in Mitchells Plain drive-by shooting

Cape Town – Five teenagers were shot in a drive-by in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Thursday night. Police have confirmed the deaths of two of the victims, aged 13, and 18 years old, while three others, aged 14, 16 and 18, were wounded. Three of the boys were standing on the corner of Cadillac and Riley streets when they came under attack just before 9pm. Video: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Moments later the other two were shot on the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says the shooters opened fire from a white car.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident on Thursday night at about 8.50pm on the corner of Cadillac and Riley Streets, Beacon Valley in Mitchell's Plain, where a 13-year-old male was shot and killed and three others aged 14, 16 and 18 were wounded, are under investigation.

Morgan Munnik, 18, was shot dead. Picture: Supplied

“According to reports, the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire at the victims.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Tamir Rao Mitchell, 13, was shot dead. Picture: Supplied

Traut added: “At the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets, Beacon Valley, there was a body of an 18-year-old male found with gunshot wounds to his neck

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Gavin Johnson, 16, was shot in the legs. Picture: Supplied

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.”

Anyone with any information about these incidents is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

Daily Voice