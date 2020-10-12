WATCH: Two treated for smoke inhalation as fire breaks out at Cape Gate Medi Clinic Hospital

Johannesburg - Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on the first floor of the Cape Gate Medi Clinic hospital on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Town said the fire broke out around 8pm and firefighters from Kraaifontein, Durbanville, Brackenfell and Bellville were dispatched to the scene to help put out the fire.

In a short statement, the City of Cape Town said:

“The first floor of that section of the hospital has been evacuated and at this stage two persons were treated for smoke inhalation.

“The fire has been contained. What section and extent of damages will only be known once the fire has been completely extinguished,” the spokesperson said.