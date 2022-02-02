WATCH: US YouTuber Logan Paul's not so friendly encounter with baboon in Cape Town goes viral

Durban - US Youtube star Logan Paul came face to face with a baboon while out in Cape Town. Paul took to social media to share what happened when a female baboon sifted through his camera bag.

In the short clip, posted on his social media, the baboon is seen going through Paul's bag. He panics a bit when he realises the baboon is looking at his camera. A screengrab from the video He then shouts, "No, the camera!" when he is chased by a second baboon. After a while, the baboon grabs a can of Prime, Paul’s water brand. The female baboon then scurries away with the bottle of water and Paul quickly goes to grab his camera.

A screengrab from the video The video has been seen and liked by more than 1 203 455 people on Instagram alone. What to do if you find yourself in a similar situation? According to https://www.capetownetc.com/, there are three things to do:

1: Don’t disturb them in their natural habitat Firstly, no animal likes to be disturbed while going about his or her own business. It’s common for baboons to flee at some kind of disturbance, but they can be very aggressive as well, so try not to venture too close. If you come into conflict with a Chacma baboon, you risk ending up with a few bite wounds as their teeth are incredibly sharp. 2: Ensure your car doors and windows are shut

Baboons are naughty scavengers and tend to act on any opportunity to raid a space that isn’t their own. In recent years, Cape Town’s baboon population has become a problem for many urban dwellers, as discussed early this year in a National Geographic article. And there’s one big reason for it: food. So make sure you aren’t carrying any food in your hands or if any baboons start walking close to your picnic spot, pack up immediately, get into your vehicle and shut the doors and windows. 3: Don’t feed the baboons Most Cape nature reserves and attractions will warn visitors to not feed the baboons in the area. The reason? They will associate the presence of people with the presence of food. Many people will offer baboons food for the chance to get closer to them but this only means more interference by baboons, and a greater chance of these animals being seen as a danger and possibly killed.